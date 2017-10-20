ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)
ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
590.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
590.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.84%)
-5.00 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
595.00
595.00
Open
595.00
595.00
Day's High
596.00
596.00
Day's Low
570.00
570.00
Volume
156,644
156,644
Avg. Vol
264,209
264,209
52-wk High
1,540.00
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00
450.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Makwana
|46
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Wim de Klerk
|53
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dean Subramanian
|44
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nomonde Bam
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Henri Blaffart
|62
|2016
|Non-Executive Director