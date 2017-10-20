Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)
ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.25%)
$0.03 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$11.97
$11.97
Open
$11.99
$11.99
Day's High
$12.04
$12.04
Day's Low
$11.93
$11.93
Volume
7,982
7,982
Avg. Vol
42,152
42,152
52-wk High
$12.29
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15
$10.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Dansereau
|56
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee
|
Frank Camenzuli
|63
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Daniel Millett
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Terra Attard
|2016
|Secretary, Trustee
|
Glen Ladouceur
|68
|2015
|Independent Trustee
- BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
- BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition
- BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT provides update on impact of tropical storm Harvey
- BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio
- BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties