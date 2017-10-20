Edition:
United States

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)

ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

33.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€33.45
Open
€33.44
Day's High
€33.51
Day's Low
€32.94
Volume
639,244
Avg. Vol
730,204
52-wk High
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Florentino Perez Rodriguez

70 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes

62 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Antonio Garcia Ferrer

72 2003 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri

81 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana

2016 Corporate Director of Finance and Business Development
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA News