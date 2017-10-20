AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)
ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+1.41%)
9.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
640.00
640.00
Open
640.00
640.00
Day's High
649.00
649.00
Day's Low
640.00
640.00
Volume
14,388
14,388
Avg. Vol
101,364
101,364
52-wk High
695.00
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00
511.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anna Mokgokong
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Antoine Vorster van Buuren
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Hannes Boonzaaier
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Willem Britz
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Billy Mokale
|2017
|Interim Company Secretary