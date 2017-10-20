Edition:
United States

Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)

AD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.10CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+1.54%)
Prev Close
$20.78
Open
$20.86
Day's High
$21.14
Day's Low
$20.73
Volume
145,685
Avg. Vol
124,240
52-wk High
$24.39
52-wk Low
$17.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jack Lee

2008 Independent Chairman of the Board

Stephen King

2008 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Darren Driscoll

2008 Chief Financial Officer

Gregg Delcourt

2015 Senior Vice President - Small Cap Investments

Curtis Krawetz

2013 Vice President- Investments, IR Contact Officer
» More People

Alaris Royalty Corp News

» More AD.TO News