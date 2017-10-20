ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)
ADAG.DE on Xetra
5.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
5.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.11%)
€0.01 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€5.64
€5.64
Open
€5.72
€5.72
Day's High
€5.80
€5.80
Day's Low
€5.64
€5.64
Volume
248,092
248,092
Avg. Vol
744,160
744,160
52-wk High
€11.09
€11.09
52-wk Low
€4.22
€4.22
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nikos Theodosopoulos
|54
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Brian Protiva
|53
|2001
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Johanna Hey
|2013
|Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ulrich Dopfer
|44
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christoph Glingener
|49
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros
- BRIEF-Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications
- BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
- German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3
- BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln