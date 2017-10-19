Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)
ADAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
29.05INR
19 Oct 2017
29.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.51%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs29.20
Rs29.20
Open
Rs29.20
Rs29.20
Day's High
Rs29.30
Rs29.30
Day's Low
Rs28.90
Rs28.90
Volume
1,234,156
1,234,156
Avg. Vol
9,633,989
9,633,989
52-wk High
Rs46.35
Rs46.35
52-wk Low
Rs23.15
Rs23.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Adani
|54
|2005
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Vinod Bhandawat
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepak Pandya
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Adani
|52
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vneet Jaain
|44
|2015
|Whole-time Director