Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)
ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs55.00
Open
Rs55.00
Day's High
Rs55.00
Day's Low
Rs54.00
Volume
547,116
Avg. Vol
3,411,153
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Patel
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
K. Rayar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ruchi Rangari
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Srinivasan
|2017
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Kul Jain
|2017
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.
- BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11
- Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay
- BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct