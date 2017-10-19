Edition:
United States

Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs55.00
Open
Rs55.00
Day's High
Rs55.00
Day's Low
Rs54.00
Volume
547,116
Avg. Vol
3,411,153
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Suresh Patel

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

K. Rayar

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Ruchi Rangari

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Srinivasan

2017 Chief Risk Officer

Kul Jain

2017 Executive Director
Andhra Bank News

