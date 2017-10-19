Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)
ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.00 (+2.45%)
Rs3.00 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
Rs122.60
Rs122.60
Open
Rs123.25
Rs123.25
Day's High
Rs127.00
Rs127.00
Day's Low
Rs122.35
Rs122.35
Volume
2,677,513
2,677,513
Avg. Vol
5,152,571
5,152,571
52-wk High
Rs160.70
Rs160.70
52-wk Low
Rs58.35
Rs58.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Adani
|54
|1993
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ameet Desai
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jatin Jalundhwala
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Adani
|52
|1993
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pranav Adani
|2015
|Executive Director
