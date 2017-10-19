Edition:
United States

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)

ADEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

265.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.10 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs261.40
Open
Rs264.75
Day's High
Rs266.80
Day's Low
Rs263.15
Volume
47,530
Avg. Vol
278,221
52-wk High
Rs475.10
52-wk Low
Rs246.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kedar Desai

44 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Beni Rauka

51 Chief Financial Officer

Piyush Rathi

35 Chief Marketing Officer

Prabal Bordiya

23 2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Dipak Roda

43 Vice President - Market and Business Development
