Edition:
United States

Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)

ADHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,825.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

34.00 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
1,791.00
Open
1,790.00
Day's High
1,825.00
Day's Low
1,789.00
Volume
1,392,646
Avg. Vol
648,213
52-wk High
2,100.00
52-wk Low
1,520.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Boulle

45 2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Roy Douglas

59 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jean-Didier Oesch

52 2017 Group Finance Director, Executive Director, Acting Company Secretary

D. Honey

52 2015 Chief Executive Officer - Resourcing Division

Alex Isaakidis

2015 Chief Executive Officer - Schools Division
» More People

Advtech Ltd News

» More ADHJ.J News