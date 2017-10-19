Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)
ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
148.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.00 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
Rs144.90
Open
Rs145.70
Day's High
Rs149.40
Day's Low
Rs145.25
Volume
138,062
Avg. Vol
391,269
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manoj Kedia
|49
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vishak Kumar
|2016
|Chief Executive officer - Madura Fashion & Lifestyle
|
Geetika Anand Talwar
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pranab Barua
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Chandrashekhar Chavan
|Chief People Officer