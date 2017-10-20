Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)
ADLG.DE on Xetra
13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-1.20%)
€-0.16 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
€13.34
€13.34
Open
€13.39
€13.39
Day's High
€13.42
€13.42
Day's Low
€13.05
€13.05
Volume
50,821
50,821
Avg. Vol
52,132
52,132
52-wk High
€14.51
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47
€11.47
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dirk Hoffmann
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Arndt Krienen
|51
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Tomas de Vargas Machuca
|43
|2013
|Head of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer
|
Carsten Wolff
|57
|2003
|Head of the Accounting and Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate sells privatisation platform ACCENTRO Real Estate
- BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves to complement share buyback programme
- BRIEF-Adler Real Estate buys portfolio with 2,500 units
- BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 EBIT up 4.7 pct at 87.7 million euros
- BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves share buyback programme