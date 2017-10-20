Edition:
United States

Adesso AG (ADNGk.DE)

ADNGk.DE on Xetra

51.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€51.98
Open
€52.69
Day's High
€52.69
Day's Low
€51.50
Volume
2,059
Avg. Vol
7,649
52-wk High
€63.81
52-wk Low
€35.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Volker Gruhn

52 2006 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Michael Kenfenheuer

58 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Christoph Junge

46 2005 Member of the Management Board

Andreas Prenneis

51 2015 Member of the Management Board

Gottfried Koch

65 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board
Adesso AG News

