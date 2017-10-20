Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)
ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.11%)
€-0.15 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€140.00
€140.00
Open
€140.30
€140.30
Day's High
€140.70
€140.70
Day's Low
€139.80
€139.80
Volume
68,640
68,640
Avg. Vol
67,541
67,541
52-wk High
€151.65
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81
€87.81
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Augustin de Romanet de Beaune
|56
|2012
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Edward Arkwright
|43
|2016
|Deputy CEO for Development, Engineering and Transformation, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Pascal
|45
|2016
|Executive Director - Finance, Strategy and Administration, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Laure Baume
|42
|2016
|Executive Director, Chief Customer Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Antonin Beurrier
|46
|2016
|Executive Director, Chief International Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
