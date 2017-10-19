Aarti Drugs Ltd (ADRG.NS)
ADRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
533.00INR
19 Oct 2017
533.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.70 (-0.50%)
Rs-2.70 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs535.70
Rs535.70
Open
Rs536.00
Rs536.00
Day's High
Rs539.90
Rs539.90
Day's Low
Rs529.25
Rs529.25
Volume
2,206
2,206
Avg. Vol
10,452
10,452
52-wk High
Rs685.00
Rs685.00
52-wk Low
Rs447.80
Rs447.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prakash Patil
|68
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Chandrakant Gogri
|70
|2012
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Vibhav Ranade
|2016
|Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|
Harshit Savla
|52
|2012
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rashesh Gogri
|41
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director