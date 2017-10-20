Edition:
Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE)

ADSGn.DE on Xetra

187.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€186.85
Open
€187.30
Day's High
€188.45
Day's Low
€186.55
Volume
656,414
Avg. Vol
615,609
52-wk High
€202.10
52-wk Low
€129.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Igor Landau

72 2009 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Kasper Rorsted

55 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board

Sabine Bauer

54 2010 Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Willi Schwerdtle

64 2009 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Harm Ohlmeyer

49 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Adidas AG News

