Edition:
United States

Andrew Peller Ltd (ADWa.TO)

ADWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.30
Open
$12.28
Day's High
$12.40
Day's Low
$12.25
Volume
13,941
Avg. Vol
21,144
52-wk High
$12.59
52-wk Low
$10.13

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Peller

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Petch

77 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Brian Athaide

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Human Resources & Information Technology

Anthony Bristow

Chief Operating Officer

Shari Niles

Executive Vice President - Marketing
» More People

Andrew Peller Ltd News