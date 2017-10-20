Andrew Peller Ltd (ADWa.TO)
ADWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.16%)
$0.02 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.30
$12.30
Open
$12.28
$12.28
Day's High
$12.40
$12.40
Day's Low
$12.25
$12.25
Volume
13,941
13,941
Avg. Vol
21,144
21,144
52-wk High
$12.59
$12.59
52-wk Low
$10.13
$10.13
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Peller
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Petch
|77
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Athaide
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Human Resources & Information Technology
|
Anthony Bristow
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Shari Niles
|Executive Vice President - Marketing