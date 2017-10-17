Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)
AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.44TRY
17 Oct 2017
21.44TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.32TL (+1.52%)
0.32TL (+1.52%)
Prev Close
21.12TL
21.12TL
Open
21.12TL
21.12TL
Day's High
21.86TL
21.86TL
Day's Low
21.12TL
21.12TL
Volume
648,047
648,047
Avg. Vol
547,491
547,491
52-wk High
22.66TL
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL
16.86TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tuncay Ozilhan
|70
|2007
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
John Hudson
|2017
|Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO
|
Onur Cevikel
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, IR Contact
|
Cuneyt Arat
|2015
|Efes Georgia Managing Director
|
Burak Basarir
|Soft Drink Group CEO
- BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business
- Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET
- BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly rises to 175.1 million lira
- BRIEF-AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes
- BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q1 consolidated result swings to loss of 84.9 mln lira