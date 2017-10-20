Edition:
United States

Aegon NV (AEGN.AS)

AEGN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

4.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
€5.01
Open
€5.04
Day's High
€5.09
Day's Low
€4.95
Volume
21,003,577
Avg. Vol
9,894,587
52-wk High
€5.49
52-wk Low
€3.68

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Routs

70 2010 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Alexander Wynaendts

57 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Management Board

Mark Bloom

53 2016 Member of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer

Allegra Van Hovell-Patrizi

43 2016 Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer

Onno van Klinken

48 2016 Member of the Management Board, General Counsel
Aegon NV News

