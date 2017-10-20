Aegon NV (AEGN.AS)
AEGN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
4.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
€5.01
Open
€5.04
Day's High
€5.09
Day's Low
€4.95
Volume
21,003,577
Avg. Vol
9,894,587
52-wk High
€5.49
52-wk Low
€3.68
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Routs
|70
|2010
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Alexander Wynaendts
|57
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Management Board
|
Mark Bloom
|53
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer
|
Allegra Van Hovell-Patrizi
|43
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer
|
Onno van Klinken
|48
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, General Counsel
