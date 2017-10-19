Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)
AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
223.15INR
19 Oct 2017
223.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.20%)
Rs-0.45 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs223.60
Rs223.60
Open
Rs222.60
Rs222.60
Day's High
Rs226.70
Rs226.70
Day's Low
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
Volume
114,863
114,863
Avg. Vol
341,136
341,136
52-wk High
Rs244.10
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60
Rs124.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raj Chandaria
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sudhir Malhotra
|2014
|Group President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Anish Chandaria
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Murad Moledina
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajiv Chohan
|2014
|President - Business Development