Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)

AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.24 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$55.75
Open
$55.96
Day's High
$56.07
Day's Low
$55.35
Volume
621,314
Avg. Vol
629,644
52-wk High
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Nasso

83 Independent Chairman of the Board

Ammar Al-Joundi

2015 President

Sean Boyd

58 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

David Smith

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

R. Gregory Laing

2006 Senior Vice President - Legal, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd News

