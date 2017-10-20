Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.24 (+0.43%)
$0.24 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$55.75
$55.75
Open
$55.96
$55.96
Day's High
$56.07
$56.07
Day's Low
$55.35
$55.35
Volume
621,314
621,314
Avg. Vol
629,644
629,644
52-wk High
$71.15
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91
$46.91
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Nasso
|83
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ammar Al-Joundi
|2015
|President
|
Sean Boyd
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
David Smith
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
R. Gregory Laing
|2006
|Senior Vice President - Legal, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN
- Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction
- BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27
- BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program