Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)

AENA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

153.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€153.15
Open
€152.95
Day's High
€153.95
Day's Low
€151.90
Volume
172,944
Avg. Vol
159,130
52-wk High
€184.90
52-wk Low
€119.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Manuel Vargas Gomez

2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jose Vizcaino

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Matilde Garcia Duarte

2015 Director of Legal Affairs and Asset Management, Non-Member Secretary

Javier Marin San Andres

General Director

Begona Gosalvez Mayordomo

Director of Human Resources and Organization
