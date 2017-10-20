Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)
AENA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
153.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
153.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.50 (+0.33%)
€0.50 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€153.15
€153.15
Open
€152.95
€152.95
Day's High
€153.95
€153.95
Day's Low
€151.90
€151.90
Volume
172,944
172,944
Avg. Vol
159,130
159,130
52-wk High
€184.90
€184.90
52-wk Low
€119.45
€119.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Manuel Vargas Gomez
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jose Vizcaino
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Matilde Garcia Duarte
|2015
|Director of Legal Affairs and Asset Management, Non-Member Secretary
|
Javier Marin San Andres
|General Director
|
Begona Gosalvez Mayordomo
|Director of Human Resources and Organization