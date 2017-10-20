Edition:
United States

AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)

AFEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,414.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-255.00 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
10,669.00
Open
10,582.00
Day's High
10,684.00
Day's Low
10,414.00
Volume
332,805
Avg. Vol
209,901
52-wk High
12,186.00
52-wk Low
9,250.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Khotso Mokhele

61 2017 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mark Dytor

55 2013 Chief Executive, Executive Director

K. Kathan

46 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director

Edwin Ludick

52 2015 Chemicals Executive, Managing Director of AEL Mining Services Ltd.

Khosi Matshitse

60 2012 Human Capital Executive
AECI Ltd News

