Afrimat Ltd (AFTJ.J)

AFTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,850.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
2,855.00
Open
2,850.00
Day's High
2,865.00
Day's Low
2,820.00
Volume
105,793
Avg. Vol
69,122
52-wk High
3,200.00
52-wk Low
2,305.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marthinus von Wielligh

60 2006 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Andries van Heerden

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Pieter de Wit

2016 Financial Director

Gert Coffee

61 2010 Chief Operating Officer - Mining & Aggregates, Executive Director

Mariette Swart

2013 Company Secretary
» More People

Afrimat Ltd News