Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)
AFXG.DE on Xetra
44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.13 (-0.29%)
€-0.13 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€45.00
€45.00
Open
€45.08
€45.08
Day's High
€45.34
€45.34
Day's Low
€44.76
€44.76
Volume
55,707
55,707
Avg. Vol
91,194
91,194
52-wk High
€47.78
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80
€30.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Kaschke
|60
|2010
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ludwin Monz
|53
|2010
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Carla Kriwet
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Mueller
|49
|2009
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Sebastian Frericks
|Director Investor Relations
