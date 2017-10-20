Edition:
United States

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

AFXG.DE on Xetra

44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.13 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€45.00
Open
€45.08
Day's High
€45.34
Day's Low
€44.76
Volume
55,707
Avg. Vol
91,194
52-wk High
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Kaschke

60 2010 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ludwin Monz

53 2010 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Carla Kriwet

2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christian Mueller

49 2009 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Sebastian Frericks

Director Investor Relations
» More People

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG News

» More AFXG.DE News