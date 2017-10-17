Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)
AFYON.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.24TRY
17 Oct 2017
8.24TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-0.84%)
-0.07TL (-0.84%)
Prev Close
8.31TL
8.31TL
Open
8.33TL
8.33TL
Day's High
8.40TL
8.40TL
Day's Low
8.23TL
8.23TL
Volume
2,782,091
2,782,091
Avg. Vol
5,485,810
5,485,810
52-wk High
9.94TL
9.94TL
52-wk Low
6.91TL
6.91TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|48
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Seyfettin Koseoglu
|57
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Guvenc Ceyhan
|Marketing and Sales Manager
|
Mutlu Dogruoz
|2012
|General Manager
|
Erdem Gokkus
|2009
|Plant Director