Ageas SA (AGES.BR)
AGES.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
41.28EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jozef De Mey
|74
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bart De Smet
|60
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Guy de Selliers de Moranville
|65
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Christophe Boizard
|58
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Steven Braekeveldt
|57
|CEO Continental Europe
- BRIEF-IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with AGS
- BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis
- BRIEF-Ageas and China Taiping sign strategic cooperation agreement
- Ageas buys back shares after forecast-beating second quarter
- BRIEF-Ageas Q2 net result insurance attrib. to shareholders at EUR 222.4 mln beats Reuters poll