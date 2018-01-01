AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)
AGHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
23.92TRY
1 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)
0.22TL (+0.93%)
Prev Close
23.70TL
Open
23.94TL
Day's High
24.32TL
Day's Low
23.80TL
Volume
128,207
Avg. Vol
116,741
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
13.15TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Salih Ecevit
|71
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
S. Kamil Yazici
|86
|2007
|Honorary Chairman of the Board
|
Ibrahim Yazici
|66
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yusuf Ovnamak
|70
|2005
|Finance Manager
|
Sezai Tanriverdi
|52
|2008
|General Manager