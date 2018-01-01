Edition:
United States

AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)

AGHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

23.92TRY
1 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

0.22TL (+0.93%)
Prev Close
23.70TL
Open
23.94TL
Day's High
24.32TL
Day's Low
23.80TL
Volume
128,207
Avg. Vol
116,741
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
13.15TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Salih Ecevit

71 2007 Chairman of the Board

S. Kamil Yazici

86 2007 Honorary Chairman of the Board

Ibrahim Yazici

66 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Yusuf Ovnamak

70 2005 Finance Manager

Sezai Tanriverdi

52 2008 General Manager
» More People

