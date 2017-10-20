Edition:
Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)

AGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
$8.95
Open
$8.91
Day's High
$9.00
Day's Low
$8.91
Volume
1,127,781
Avg. Vol
702,014
52-wk High
$11.86
52-wk Low
$7.86

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Murphy

65 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

John McCluskey

56 2003 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

James Porter

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Manley Guarducci

2008 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President

Andrew Cormier

2013 Vice President - Development and Construction
Alamos Gold Inc News

