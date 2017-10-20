Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)
AGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
8.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.45%)
$0.04 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
$8.95
$8.95
Open
$8.91
$8.91
Day's High
$9.00
$9.00
Day's Low
$8.91
$8.91
Volume
1,127,781
1,127,781
Avg. Vol
702,014
702,014
52-wk High
$11.86
$11.86
52-wk Low
$7.86
$7.86
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Murphy
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John McCluskey
|56
|2003
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
James Porter
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manley Guarducci
|2008
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President
|
Andrew Cormier
|2013
|Vice President - Development and Construction
- BRIEF-ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES
- BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility
- Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million
- UPDATE 1-Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln
- Canada's Alamos Gold to buy Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln