Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)
AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,952.86ZAc
20 Oct 2017
25,952.86ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
471.86 (+1.85%)
471.86 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
25,481.00
25,481.00
Open
25,995.00
25,995.00
Day's High
26,280.00
26,280.00
Day's Low
25,584.00
25,584.00
Volume
1,340,070
1,340,070
Avg. Vol
2,418,558
2,418,558
52-wk High
26,705.00
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00
15,684.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Chambers
|61
|2017
|Designate - Chairman of the Board
|
John Parker
|75
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Mark Cutifani
|59
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stephen Pearce
|53
|2017
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Bruce Cleaver
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Group
