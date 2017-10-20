Edition:
United States

Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

25,952.86ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

471.86 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
25,481.00
Open
25,995.00
Day's High
26,280.00
Day's Low
25,584.00
Volume
1,340,070
Avg. Vol
2,418,558
52-wk High
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stuart Chambers

61 2017 Designate - Chairman of the Board

John Parker

75 2009 Non-Executive Chairman

Mark Cutifani

59 2013 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Stephen Pearce

53 2017 Finance Director, Executive Director

Bruce Cleaver

51 2016 Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Group
Anglo American PLC News

