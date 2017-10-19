Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)
AGRO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
516.95INR
19 Oct 2017
516.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.60 (+1.29%)
Rs6.60 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs510.35
Rs510.35
Open
Rs516.05
Rs516.05
Day's High
Rs520.70
Rs520.70
Day's Low
Rs508.35
Rs508.35
Volume
4,473
4,473
Avg. Vol
8,820
8,820
52-wk High
Rs609.00
Rs609.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.50
Rs425.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jill Rahman
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sachin Gopal
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Arijit Datta
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
N. Narasimha Rao
|2013
|Sr. Vice President – Human Resources & Corporate Communication
|
Jyoti Chawla
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary