AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)
AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.72%)
$-0.15 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
$20.87
$20.87
Open
$20.85
$20.85
Day's High
$20.85
$20.85
Day's Low
$20.50
$20.50
Volume
83,072
83,072
Avg. Vol
102,918
102,918
52-wk High
$39.57
$39.57
52-wk Low
$20.50
$20.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huseyin Arslan
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Murad Al-Katib
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Howard Rosen
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Lori Ireland
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gaetan Bourassa
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10
- BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
- BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility
- Canada lentil exporter AGT says expects India trade snag solution
- BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28