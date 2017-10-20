Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)
AGU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
135.79CAD
20 Oct 2017
135.79CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.24 (+0.92%)
$1.24 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$134.55
$134.55
Open
$134.85
$134.85
Day's High
$136.00
$136.00
Day's Low
$134.50
$134.50
Volume
215,588
215,588
Avg. Vol
284,413
284,413
52-wk High
$146.99
$146.99
52-wk Low
$115.16
$115.16
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Derek Pannell
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Magro
|47
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Steven Douglas
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Leslie O'Donoghue
|54
|2012
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Strategy, Chief Risk Officer
|
Michael Webb
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources
- BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium
- BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials, Agrium-Potash Corp deal OK
- BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive Canadian regulatory clearance for merger
- Canada competition watchdog will not challenge Agrium, Potash merger