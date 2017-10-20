Edition:
United States

Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)

AGU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

135.79CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.24 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$134.55
Open
$134.85
Day's High
$136.00
Day's Low
$134.50
Volume
215,588
Avg. Vol
284,413
52-wk High
$146.99
52-wk Low
$115.16

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Derek Pannell

70 2016 Chairman of the Board

Charles Magro

47 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Steven Douglas

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Leslie O'Donoghue

54 2012 Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Strategy, Chief Risk Officer

Michael Webb

2014 Senior Vice President - Human Resources
» More People

Agrium Inc News

» More AGU.TO News