Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (AGUA.MX)
AGUA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
28.88MXN
20 Oct 2017
28.88MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.17%)
$0.05 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$28.83
$28.83
Open
$27.65
$27.65
Day's High
$28.91
$28.91
Day's Low
$27.65
$27.65
Volume
691,666
691,666
Avg. Vol
320,611
320,611
52-wk High
$33.49
$33.49
52-wk Low
$21.00
$21.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco
|63
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Mario Antonio Romero Orozco
|45
|Vice President of Administration and Finance , Director
|
Gonzalo Uribe Lebrija
|43
|2011
|Vice President of Operations, Director
|
Carlos Rojas Aboumrad
|33
|Vice President of New Business, Director
|
Jose Luis Mantecon Garcia
|57
|Vice President of Institutional Relations