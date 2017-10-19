Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)
AHFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
169.75INR
19 Oct 2017
169.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.29%)
Rs-0.50 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs170.25
Rs170.25
Open
Rs171.00
Rs171.00
Day's High
Rs172.55
Rs172.55
Day's Low
Rs167.45
Rs167.45
Volume
56,901
56,901
Avg. Vol
60,943
60,943
52-wk High
Rs249.15
Rs249.15
52-wk Low
Rs116.30
Rs116.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nitin Sharma
|2014
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Shyamal Palit
|53
|Vice President - Operations
|
Kuldeep Gahlaut
|51
|Vice President
|
Shantanu Haldule
|47
|Vice President
|
Pramod Jaiswal
|56
|Vice President