Edition:
United States

Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

AHT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,885.00
Open
1,889.00
Day's High
1,901.00
Day's Low
1,873.00
Volume
1,185,686
Avg. Vol
1,941,756
52-wk High
1,921.00
52-wk Low
1,202.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Cole

70 2007 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Geoffrey Drabble

2007 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Suzanne Wood

2012 Finance Director, Executive Director

Sat Dhaiwal

2002 Chief Executive of A-Plant, Executive Director

Brendan Horgan

2011 Chief Executive of Sunbelt Rentals Inc., Executive Director
» More People

Ashtead Group PLC News

» More AHT.L News