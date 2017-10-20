Edition:
United States

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)

AI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.23
Open
$12.18
Day's High
$12.22
Day's Low
$12.15
Volume
18,828
Avg. Vol
37,770
52-wk High
$12.50
52-wk Low
$11.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Silver

57 2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Robert Goodall

59 2001 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jeffrey Sherman

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary

Peter Cohos

58 2012 Independent Director

Robert DeGasperis

52 2012 Independent Director
» More People

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp News

» More AI.TO News