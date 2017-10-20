Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)
AI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.16%)
$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.23
$12.23
Open
$12.18
$12.18
Day's High
$12.22
$12.22
Day's Low
$12.15
$12.15
Volume
18,828
18,828
Avg. Vol
37,770
37,770
52-wk High
$12.50
$12.50
52-wk Low
$11.20
$11.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Silver
|57
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Goodall
|59
|2001
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jeffrey Sherman
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
Peter Cohos
|58
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Robert DeGasperis
|52
|2012
|Independent Director
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by oil prices
- BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
- BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $25 mln public offering of common shares
- BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces increase to bought deal financing
- BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $20 mln public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures