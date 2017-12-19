African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd (AILJ.J)
AILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
779.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
779.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
29.00 (+3.87%)
29.00 (+3.87%)
Prev Close
750.00
750.00
Open
750.00
750.00
Day's High
779.00
779.00
Day's Low
745.00
745.00
Volume
874,392
874,392
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
868.00
868.00
52-wk Low
650.00
650.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrice Motsepe
|55
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Johan van der Merwe
|50
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Johan van Zyl
|60
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Daisy Lebepe
|Financial Manager
|
Brenda Matyolo
|COO