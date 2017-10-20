Aimia Inc (AIM.TO)
AIM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+3.28%)
Prev Close
$2.44
Open
$2.45
Day's High
$2.55
Day's Low
$2.45
Volume
463,785
Avg. Vol
1,511,074
52-wk High
$9.49
52-wk Low
$1.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Brown
|72
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Johnston
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Roman Doroniuk
|59
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Mark Grafton
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Shailesh Baidwan
|2014
|President - Global Loyalty Solutions
- BRIEF-Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million
- BRIEF-Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19
- Aimia suspends dividend payments
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, weighed by energy stocks and Aimia slump
- BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares