Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)
AIRF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
12.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
12.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.78%)
€0.10 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
€12.88
€12.88
Open
€12.93
€12.93
Day's High
€13.14
€13.14
Day's Low
€12.90
€12.90
Volume
3,315,527
3,315,527
Avg. Vol
3,478,368
3,478,368
52-wk High
€13.97
€13.97
52-wk Low
€4.78
€4.78
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Marc Janaillac
|64
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Frederic Gagey
|61
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Christophe Lalanne
|51
|2015
|Executive Vice-President Information Technology, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patrick Alexandre
|62
|2013
|Executive Vice-President Commercial - Sales & Alliances, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jerome Nanty
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice-President Corporate Secretary and EVP Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President Corporate Secretary and Transformation, Air France