Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)
AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.05 (+1.01%)
€1.05 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€103.90
€103.90
Open
€104.00
€104.00
Day's High
€104.95
€104.95
Day's Low
€103.85
€103.85
Volume
976,946
976,946
Avg. Vol
793,288
793,288
52-wk High
€105.40
€105.40
52-wk Low
€81.84
€81.84
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Benoit Potier
|59
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the General Management Team and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Fabienne Lecorvaisier
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Operations Control, Diving, Welding
|
Guy Salzgeber
|59
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Europe Industries Frankfurt hub, Executive Vice President, Group Procurement
|
Francois Darchis
|61
|Senior Vice President - Strategy, IDST (Innovation, Digital, Science, Technologies), Information Technologies, Industrial Merchant World Business Line
|
Jean-Marc de Royere
|52
|2013
|Senior Vice President - International, Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility