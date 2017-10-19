Asahi India Glass Ltd (AISG.NS)
AISG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
371.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs369.20
Open
Rs371.05
Day's High
Rs377.60
Day's Low
Rs367.05
Volume
5,807
Avg. Vol
87,863
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Labroo
|83
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjay Labroo
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shailesh Agarwal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gopal Ganatra
|2013
|Chief - GRC, Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Secretary
|
Hideaki Nohara
|60
|2014
|Deputy Managing Director & CTO - Auto