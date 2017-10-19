Edition:
Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)

AJPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,195.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.30
Open
Rs1,197.95
Day's High
Rs1,210.05
Day's Low
Rs1,185.55
Volume
27,976
Avg. Vol
188,030
52-wk High
Rs2,060.10
52-wk Low
Rs1,120.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mannalal Agrawal

68 1979 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Madhusudan Agrawal

60 1979 Vice Chairman of the Board

Purushottam Agrawal

66 1979 Vice Chairman of the Board

Gaurang Shah

46 2014 Compliance Officer, Senior General Manager - Legal, Company Secretary

Rajesh Agrawal

39 2013 Joint Managing Director, Director
Ajanta Pharma Ltd News

