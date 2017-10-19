Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)
AJPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,195.55INR
19 Oct 2017
1,195.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.06%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.30
Rs1,196.30
Open
Rs1,197.95
Rs1,197.95
Day's High
Rs1,210.05
Rs1,210.05
Day's Low
Rs1,185.55
Rs1,185.55
Volume
27,976
27,976
Avg. Vol
188,030
188,030
52-wk High
Rs2,060.10
Rs2,060.10
52-wk Low
Rs1,120.05
Rs1,120.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mannalal Agrawal
|68
|1979
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Madhusudan Agrawal
|60
|1979
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Purushottam Agrawal
|66
|1979
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Gaurang Shah
|46
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Senior General Manager - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Agrawal
|39
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Director
- BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma gets final approval for Entacapone tablets from U.S. FDA
- BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says U.S. unit launches eletriptan hydrobromide tablets
- BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
- BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma March-qtr consol profit rises