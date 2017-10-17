Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)
AKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
9.59TRY
17 Oct 2017
9.59TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.21%)
-0.02TL (-0.21%)
Prev Close
9.61TL
9.61TL
Open
9.65TL
9.65TL
Day's High
9.67TL
9.67TL
Day's Low
9.58TL
9.58TL
Volume
15,041,142
15,041,142
Avg. Vol
15,955,625
15,955,625
52-wk High
10.72TL
10.72TL
52-wk Low
7.33TL
7.33TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suzan Sabanci Dincer
|2008
|Chairman and Executive Board Member
|
Erol Sabanci
|79
|2008
|Honorary Chairman and Consultant to the Board - Board Member
|
Sabri Binbasgil
|2012
|Board Member and Chief Executive Officer
|
Hayri Culhaci
|2010
|Vice Chairman and Executive Board Member
|
Kemal Ozus
|2007
|Executive Vice President - CFO
- BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with IFC to secure $150 million equivalent
- BRIEF-Akbank signs $1.15 billion equivalent syndicated loan facility
- Turkey's Akbank Q2 net profit rises 13 percent to 1.5 bln lira
- BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with EIB to secure EUR 200 mln equivalent in Turkish Lira
- BRIEF-Akbank sells a NPL portfolio of 709 mln lira for 39 mln lira