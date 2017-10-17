Edition:
United States

Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

AKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

9.59TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-0.21%)
Prev Close
9.61TL
Open
9.65TL
Day's High
9.67TL
Day's Low
9.58TL
Volume
15,041,142
Avg. Vol
15,955,625
52-wk High
10.72TL
52-wk Low
7.33TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Suzan Sabanci Dincer

2008 Chairman and Executive Board Member

Erol Sabanci

79 2008 Honorary Chairman and Consultant to the Board - Board Member

Sabri Binbasgil

2012 Board Member and Chief Executive Officer

Hayri Culhaci

2010 Vice Chairman and Executive Board Member

Kemal Ozus

2007 Executive Vice President - CFO
Akbank TAS News

