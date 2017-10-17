Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)
AKCNS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
12.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.20TL (+1.68%)
Prev Close
11.87TL
Open
11.93TL
Day's High
12.14TL
Day's Low
11.89TL
Volume
197,402
Avg. Vol
130,135
52-wk High
15.30TL
52-wk Low
11.00TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|48
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Gauthier
|60
|2004
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carsten Sauerland
|37
|2012
|Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Umut Zenar
|36
|2016
|General Manager
|
Ozgur Bek
|43
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate