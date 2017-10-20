Edition:
United States

Arkema SA (AKE.PA)

AKE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

106.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.95 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
€104.10
Open
€104.50
Day's High
€107.00
Day's Low
€104.40
Volume
349,797
Avg. Vol
218,337
52-wk High
€107.00
52-wk Low
€80.44

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry Le Henaff

54 2006 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Thierry Lemonnier

64 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Michel Delaborde

61 Executive Vice President Human Resources and Communication, Member of the Executive Committee

Christophe Andre

46 2016 Executive Vice President for Technical Polymers and Performance Additives, Member of the Executive Committee

Luc Benoit-Cattin

54 2011 Executive Vice President Industry, Member of the Executive Committee
Arkema SA News

