Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)

1.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$1.23
Open
$1.23
Day's High
$1.25
Day's Low
$1.22
Volume
401,949
Avg. Vol
957,763
52-wk High
$5.47
52-wk Low
$0.99

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Colin Steyn

2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Peter Breese

2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Fausto Di Trapani

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Marcel de Groot

2009 Lead Independent Director

Peter Bradford

58 2014 Director
Asanko Gold Inc News

