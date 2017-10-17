Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)
AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.39TRY
17 Oct 2017
3.39TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.88%)
-0.03TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
3.42TL
3.42TL
Open
3.44TL
3.44TL
Day's High
3.45TL
3.45TL
Day's Low
3.36TL
3.36TL
Volume
2,705,145
2,705,145
Avg. Vol
1,835,395
1,835,395
52-wk High
4.20TL
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL
2.60TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saban Kazanci
|54
|2005
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Nisli
|61
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu
|2014
|Financial Affairs Director
|
Tulay Kazanci
|2010
|Member of the Board
|
Yagmur Satana
|52
|Member of the Board