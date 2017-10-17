Edition:
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)

AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.39TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
3.42TL
Open
3.44TL
Day's High
3.45TL
Day's Low
3.36TL
Volume
2,705,145
Avg. Vol
1,835,395
52-wk High
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Saban Kazanci

54 2005 Chairman of the Board

Ahmet Nisli

61 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu

2014 Financial Affairs Director

Tulay Kazanci

2010 Member of the Board

Yagmur Satana

52 Member of the Board
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS News

