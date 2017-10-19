Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)
AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,454.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,454.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.15 (-0.69%)
Rs-10.15 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,464.15
Rs1,464.15
Open
Rs1,465.00
Rs1,465.00
Day's High
Rs1,486.95
Rs1,486.95
Day's Low
Rs1,437.00
Rs1,437.00
Volume
1,091
1,091
Avg. Vol
5,107
5,107
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00
Rs1,100.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philippe Lesueur
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ninad Umranikar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Neela Bhattacherjee
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
John Johnston
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Nani Javeri
|2013
|Independent Director